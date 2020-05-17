HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of HENKY stock opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.07. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $24.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.78.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

