Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,963,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,924 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $189,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $21.94 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

