Head to Head Analysis: Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) vs. Mizuho Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MFG)

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) and Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Intesa Sanpaolo and Mizuho Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intesa Sanpaolo 0 2 3 0 2.60 Mizuho Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Mizuho Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A Mizuho Financial Group 2.36% 6.63% 0.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Mizuho Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intesa Sanpaolo and Mizuho Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intesa Sanpaolo $18.28 billion 1.44 $5.51 billion N/A N/A Mizuho Financial Group $35.42 billion 0.81 $760.24 million $0.42 5.36

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mizuho Financial Group.

Volatility & Risk

Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mizuho Financial Group has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. Mizuho Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Mizuho Financial Group pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mizuho Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Intesa Sanpaolo beats Mizuho Financial Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit, e-money, and payment systems; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit entities, corporates and financial institutions, private clients and high net worth individuals, commercial networks and institutional clienteles, and other customers. It operates through a network of approximately 4,200 branches in Italy and 1,100 branches in Central Eastern Europe, and the Middle Eastern and North African areas. The company is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company. The company provides deposit products; syndicated, housing, and card loans; business matching services; and advisory services related to overseas expansions, and mergers and acquisitions-related services. It also offers consulting services, including asset management and asset succession; payroll services; and sells lottery tickets issued by prefectures and ordinance-designated cities. In addition, it offers financial solutions, such as bonds, mergers and acquisitions advisory, etc. for corporate customers to meet their needs in fund-raising, investment management, and financial strategies; solutions based on their capital management, business strategy, and financial strategy; solutions related to real estate; advisory services and solutions, such as advice on proposals on various investment products to financial institutions; and financial services that include funding support and public bonds underwriting. Further, the company offers sales and trading services to meet risk hedging and investment needs; investment products for individual customers; and consulting services for institutional investors. Additionally, the company provides products and services related to trust, securitization and structured finance, pension, and stock transfers; securities services; and research, private banking, and information technology-related services. As of March 31, 2018, its branch network included 465 Mizuho Bank, 60 Mizuho Trust and Banking, and 275 Mizuho Securities; and 7,200 ATMs in Japan. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.