Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.34 ($34.11).

1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €23.06 ($26.81) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12-month low of €13.29 ($15.45) and a 12-month high of €32.88 ($38.23).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Access and Other. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile Internet. The company's mobile access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or Internet protocol television.

