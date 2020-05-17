H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S-‘s FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HLUYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H. Lundbeck A/S- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.25.

H. Lundbeck A/S- Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

