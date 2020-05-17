GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Sells $600,000.00 in Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $53,508.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $49,656.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $43,260.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $160,672.00.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.89 and a beta of 1.21. GrubHub Inc has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.76 million. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GrubHub Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in GrubHub by 186.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in GrubHub during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in GrubHub during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in GrubHub during the first quarter valued at $41,000.

A number of analysts have commented on GRUB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BNP Paribas cut GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. GrubHub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.96.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

