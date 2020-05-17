Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) SVP Sells $2,115,735.34 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 54,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $2,115,735.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,876 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,954.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE GO opened at $37.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 260.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,894,000 after buying an additional 1,823,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 52,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,968,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

