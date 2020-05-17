Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€94.00” Price Target for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($109.30) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €108.00 ($125.58).

Shares of MRK stock opened at €103.00 ($119.77) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 52-week high of €115.00 ($133.72). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €99.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €106.70.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

