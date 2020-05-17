Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€31.50” Price Target for RWE (FRA:RWE)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RWE. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on RWE and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. RWE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €28.96 ($33.67).

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of RWE stock opened at €27.46 ($31.93) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €27.60. RWE has a 12-month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 12-month high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.