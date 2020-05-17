Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.25 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AUMN. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $0.60 price objective (down from $0.70) on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1.01 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of AUMN opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $0.37.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golden Minerals stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,524,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,735 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Golden Minerals worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

