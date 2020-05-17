Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. Sells 15,000 Shares

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

GDDY stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average is $66.70.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Godaddy’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upgraded Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,955,000. Highside Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Highside Global Management LLC now owns 224,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,714,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,580,000 after purchasing an additional 361,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

