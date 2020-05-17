Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Director Sells $417,060.00 in Stock

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $417,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $9.45 on Friday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.50, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLUU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens cut Glu Mobile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Glu Mobile from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

