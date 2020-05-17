Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,490 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.49% of Genuine Parts worth $48,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPC. TheStreet cut Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. S&P Equity Research dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.09. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

