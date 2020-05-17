GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €22.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.58) target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

G1A has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 6th. Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €23.17 ($26.94).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

ETR G1A opened at €23.49 ($27.31) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a 12 month high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -24.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €20.52 and its 200 day moving average is €25.56.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.