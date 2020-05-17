GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €24.00 ($27.91) target price from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s previous close.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €23.17 ($26.94).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

G1A opened at €23.49 ($27.31) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a fifty-two week high of €30.32 ($35.26). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €20.52 and a 200 day moving average of €25.56.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.