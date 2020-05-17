GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €20.00 ($23.26) target price by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 14.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €23.17 ($26.94).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €23.49 ($27.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a 52-week high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.56.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

