FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Lowered by Analyst

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Mimecast in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MIME. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mimecast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.27. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $1,719,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,591,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,182,584.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $372,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,806 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,852 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.