FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gamida Cell Ltd Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Gamida Cell in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.45). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gamida Cell from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Gamida Cell stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gamida Cell stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ:GMDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cell therapies that are designed to cure cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. Its products pipeline include NiCord and NAM-NK. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.