FY2021 EPS Estimates for Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) Increased by National Bank Financial

Emera Inc (TSE:EMA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Emera in a report released on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Get Emera alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Emera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Emera from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Emera from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.50.

Emera stock opened at C$52.11 on Friday. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$42.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$53.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.