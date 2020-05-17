FY2021 EPS Estimates for DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now expects that the transportation company will earn $2.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $29.11 on Friday. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $39.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.78 billion for the quarter. DEUTSCHE POST A/S had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 19.44%.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

