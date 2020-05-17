FY2021 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AX. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of AX opened at $18.77 on Friday. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.23 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Axos Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,403,000 after purchasing an additional 106,854 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,132,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after purchasing an additional 651,170 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,095,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,852,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Axos Financial by 10.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter worth about $24,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Brandon Black purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,835.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $45,549.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,716.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $144,303 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

