FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Issued By National Bank Financial

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Equitable Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $11.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.28. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

EQB has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Equitable Group from C$127.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$142.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$54.54 on Friday. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$44.57 and a 12-month high of C$121.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 4.56.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.14 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$134.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$131.40 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.50, for a total value of C$42,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$302,577.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.