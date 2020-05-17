FY2020 EPS Estimates for I-Mab Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARQT)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for I-Mab in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.94) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.89). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

ARQT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen started coverage on I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $25.56 on Friday. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.23).

