FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cintas Co. Cut by Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cintas in a report released on Thursday, May 14th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $8.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.08. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.18.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $227.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.47. Cintas has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $304.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $220,839,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,881,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Cintas by 426.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 251,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,612,000 after buying an additional 203,975 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Cintas by 48,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 192,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after buying an additional 192,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Cintas by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

