FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ciena Co. Cut by B. Riley (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ciena in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.32. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

CIEN has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ciena has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $832.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.48 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,700 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $72,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $92,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,181 shares of company stock worth $1,324,645. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ciena by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 650,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,786,000 after buying an additional 324,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ciena by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Ciena by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 200,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ciena by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

