FY2020 EPS Estimates for Calian Group Ltd Boosted by Cormark (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd (TSE:CGY) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calian Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. Cormark also issued estimates for Calian Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

CGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Calian Group from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Calian Group from C$51.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE:CGY opened at C$49.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$42.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.64. Calian Group has a 1 year low of C$31.29 and a 1 year high of C$50.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 25th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the systems engineering, manufacturing, training, information technology, and health care solutions to industries and government in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Systems Engineering division plans, designs, and implements solutions in satellite communications, defense/security, and high-end telecommunications sectors.

