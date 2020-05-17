FY2020 Earnings Estimate for PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for PennantPark Investment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $187.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.62 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth about $31,000. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PennantPark Investment news, CFO Aviv Efrat purchased 29,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $75,078.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 162,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,483.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,754.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 118,100 shares of company stock worth $265,078. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

