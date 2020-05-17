Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $357,000 Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 34,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

XRAY opened at $37.71 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.64.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

