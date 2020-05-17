Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 771.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,427 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Store Capital by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,449,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,819,000 after purchasing an additional 148,738 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Store Capital by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,733,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $167,951,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Store Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,590,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,699,000 after purchasing an additional 132,973 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Store Capital by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,793,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,029,000 after purchasing an additional 86,682 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Store Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $17.15 on Friday. Store Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Store Capital news, Director Tawn Kelley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,210.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 68,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,279.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,485 shares of company stock worth $711,892. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

