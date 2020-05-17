Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 762,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortive were worth $42,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 52,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 60.9% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,387 shares of company stock valued at $10,862,435. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.28. Fortive Corp has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $83.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.68.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

