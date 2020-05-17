Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,730.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 27,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 26,026 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000.

Shares of KRE opened at $32.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.71. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

