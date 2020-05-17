Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 600 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,074,000 after acquiring an additional 179,324 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

In related news, Director Jerome R. Rossi acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.72 per share, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,263.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Simon Leopold acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.60 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,521.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,538 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADC opened at $59.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.13.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 5.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

