Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 4,214 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 70,967 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 33,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.68 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Also, Director Craig R. Callen purchased 4,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at $817,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:OHI opened at $26.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.90. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 37.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

