Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $743,000 Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXP. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Jaguar Listed Property LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on BXP. Mizuho reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.58.

BXP stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 16,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total value of $2,243,560.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,631.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Francis Powers sold 14,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total value of $2,076,396.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,256.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,725,677 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.