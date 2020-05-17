Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $598,000 Stock Position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

COR opened at $120.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $126.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,620,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total transaction of $310,365,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John David Thompson sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $40,239.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,660,918 shares of company stock valued at $314,741,702. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Citigroup raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.80.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.