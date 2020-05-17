Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $527,000 Stock Position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,502,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group reduced their price target on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:SJI opened at $25.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. South Jersey Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $534.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.