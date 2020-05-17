Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.31. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $40.62.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $100.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 23.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

