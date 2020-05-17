Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,612,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,166,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,219,000 after acquiring an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Whirlpool by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,274 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Whirlpool by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,759,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,540,000 after acquiring an additional 95,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Whirlpool by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,249,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,401,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Longbow Research dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $178.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average of $131.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

