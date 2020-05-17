Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Decreases Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

BATS:ICF opened at $90.09 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a one year low of $88.40 and a one year high of $104.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.45.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

