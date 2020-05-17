Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lessened its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,969,000 after purchasing an additional 147,661 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 203,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 45,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.09. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.70.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on ACC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

