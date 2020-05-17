Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,114 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 571.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $34.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10.

