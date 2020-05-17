Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 219 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $342.92 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $346.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.