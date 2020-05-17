Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Welltower were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $40.65 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.56.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

