Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Sells $1,328,724.24 in Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Robert Zollars sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $1,328,724.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,407 shares in the company, valued at $352,897.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $106.21 on Friday. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $107.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -624.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.58 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Five9 by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $717,000.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

