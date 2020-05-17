Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) CEO James Park Sells 524,183 Shares

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) CEO James Park sold 524,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $3,422,914.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Park also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, James Park sold 190,189 shares of Fitbit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,259,051.18.

FIT opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.02. Fitbit Inc has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Fitbit had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $188.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fitbit Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIT. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fitbit in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,423,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fitbit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,285,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fitbit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,384,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fitbit by 333.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,059,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Fitbit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,660,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.76.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

