First Trust Advisors LP Sells 5,333 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,497 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $51,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 83.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in IDACORP in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

In other IDACORP news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $376,317.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,999.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Dahl bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,908.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,020.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $84.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. IDACORP Inc has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $114.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.60.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $291.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.50 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 9.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sidoti upgraded IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

