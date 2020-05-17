First Trust Advisors LP Sells 40,356 Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,409,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,356 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $48,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 18.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRFS opened at $19.31 on Friday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GRIFOLS S A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

