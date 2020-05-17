First Trust Advisors LP Sells 21,649 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,649 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Iqvia worth $46,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Iqvia by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lifted its position in Iqvia by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG now owns 38,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Iqvia by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in Iqvia by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Iqvia by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 20,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on IQV. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Iqvia from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.06.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $134.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.47. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Iqvia’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

