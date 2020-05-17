First Trust Advisors LP Sells 112,147 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 887,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,147 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Kellogg worth $53,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Kellogg by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE K opened at $64.07 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $6,589,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,612,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. ValuEngine raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

