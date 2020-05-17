First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,731 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.60% of Avista worth $45,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Avista by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,647,000 after buying an additional 148,022 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average is $46.63. Avista Corp has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.97 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Avista’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Avista’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $783,520.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 223,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,927,067.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,008,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 192,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,713,060.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,842,270. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

